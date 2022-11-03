Chesterfield hospice charity shop painting fetches thousands at auction
A painting donated to a charity shop, which turned out to be the work of a world-renowned artist, has fetched thousands at auction.
The team at the Ashgate Hospice charity in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, spotted the painting and sent it off for evaluation.
Experts confirmed the piece had been painted by famous French impressionist Pierre Adolphe Valette.
The painting was sold for £4,200 despite being estimated at up to £500.
The Sheffield Auction Gallery, which sold the painting, said all the money would be handed to the hospice charity and waived all fees.
'Absolutely delighted'
Kevin Marshall, Ecommerce assistant at Ashgate Hospice's retail team, said: "We didn't know anything about the painting at all when it came through after being donated to one of our shops.
"But we liked it enough to send on to Sheffield Auction Gallery to get their thoughts; let's just say we're absolute delighted that we did."
Born in St Etienne in the central east region of France in 1876, Valette adopted Manchester as his home and his most acclaimed paintings are of urban landscapes across the city.
He later tutored L.S. Lowry before he would go on to become one of Britain's most celebrated and renowned artists.
