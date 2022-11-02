Derby Christmas tree put in place ahead of city lights switch-on

Derby Christmas tree
Derby City Council put its Christmas tree in place at Market Place on Wednesday morning

Derby's Christmas tree has been put in place at the heart of the city, four weeks before the start of Advent.

City council staff began the erection on Wednesday, with the traditional decoration installed in Market Place.

The 46.5ft (14.17m) conifer was brought into the centre on a trailer from Solihull during the early hours of Wednesday while traffic was light.

Its branches are currently bound by netting but decorations will be added once this is removed.

The city's official lights switch-on event is due to take place at 18:00 GMT on 12 November, with a series of musical acts performing from 15:30.

The tree was brought into the city centre during the early hours
A deep base is needed to keep the tree secure and in place
Securing the tree requires careful work
The tree is in place ahead of Derby's Christmas lights switch-on on 12 November

