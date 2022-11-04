Derby: Two people arrested over 'domestic matter' bailed
Two people arrested in connection with a "domestic matter" have been released on bail.
Derbyshire Police said on Tuesday morning that officers were searching a property in Balfour Road, in the Pear Tree area of Derby, "in relation to an ongoing investigation".
The search has now been completed, and there continues to be no wider risk to the public, the force added.
The arrested pair were bailed while inquiries continue.
