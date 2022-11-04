Chesterfield: Boy, 12, injured after being hit by car
A 12-year-old boy was injured when he was hit by a car along a busy route in a Derbyshire town.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Whittington Hill, Chesterfield, at the junction with Holland Road on Thursday.
Police closed the road after the collision just before 15:30 GMT.
Derbyshire Police said the boy was treated for his injuries by East Midlands Ambulance Service, but the extent of his injuries was unknown.
The road reopened at 16:30, police said.
