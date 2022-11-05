Network Rail warns of disruption to rail services over weekend
There will still be significant disruption to rail services in the East Midlands despite the cancellation of strikes, Network Rail has said.
The organisation had been warning of reduced services prior to the RMT Union calling off strikes on the 5, 7 and 9 November.
Network Rail said it was too late to change their timetable and planned engineering work was also taking place.
Passengers have been warned to check services before they travel.
'Absolutely necessary'
The RMT said on Friday it had suspended the planned action as an "act of good faith" as it embarked on talks with Network Rail and the rail companies.
The strike had been called in a dispute over pay and conditions.
"With Network Rail new proposals have been put forward," it said in a statement.
Network Rail said it was too late to change the timetable for Saturday, so the impact on services remained the same.
"We're limited with the amount we can change for Monday too, so again our advice remains to only travel if it's absolutely necessary and for passengers to check before setting off," a spokesperson said.
"We should be able to run a near to normal service on Wednesday."
No trains will run south of Luton on Saturday, with replacement buses running between Luton and Hitchin.
Limited East Midlands Railway trains will run between Luton and Corby, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Bedford.
Network Rail also said it was continuing work on three major projects, including building the new Brent Cross West station, a new footbridge at St Albans City station and upgrading overhead power lines south of Bedford.
It said no passenger trains would run between St Pancras and Luton on Saturday and Sunday or on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November.
Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail said: "We're also at a crucial stage in several projects which will deliver better journeys and improved stations for passengers travelling on the southern end of the Midland Main Line.
"I'm sorry that this will further disrupt journeys."
