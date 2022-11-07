Derby: Plans for late-night birthday party refused
- Published
Plans to hold a late-night "birthday party" which would go on until the early hours of the morning have been refused over safety concerns.
Derby City Council received an application for the party at Ristorante Da Alessia in Green Lane between 17.00 on Saturday and 03.00 GMT on Sunday.
Derbyshire police raised concerns about public safety should the event be allowed to go ahead.
Councillors voted to deny the application at a meeting on Friday.
A temporary event notice (TEN) was submitted to the council asking for permission to allow licensable activities to take place an an unlicensed venue, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This could include selling alcohol or providing entertainment such as music and dancing.
However, police chiefs feared that existing safety conditions placed on the restaurant were "not robust enough" to support the premises staying open until 03:00 for such an event.
In a letter to the city council, police said there was "no provision for staff training, refusal records, age verification policies or any other safety measures which would ensure that a licence running until 3am could be done in a safe manner".
At the meeting Derbyshire police licence enforcement officer PC Gareth Fowler then urged councillors to refuse the requested licence due to concerns that the event "could not guarantee" public safety.
A Derby City Council spokesperson said: "The TEN was refused and a counter notice will be served on the applicant."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.