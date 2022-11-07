Cost of living: Energy crisis prompts council staff to knit blankets
Staff at a Derbyshire council have started knitting blankets to keep residents warm as energy costs soar during the winter.
Bolsover District Council said it wanted to give extra support to the area's most vulnerable residents.
It said rising prices had led more and more people to switch off their heating to save money.
The authority is also encouraging local crafters to get involved in the project.
It has published guidance on its website about the kind of blankets they are looking to create.
Council leader Steve Fritchley said: "With the unprecedented rise in fuel and energy bills this year, more households will see themselves in fuel poverty.
"It's important that we help these people as much as possible and our staff want to be able to gift them a lovely hand-made blanket."
