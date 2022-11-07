Marius Ciolac: Witnesses spoken to in fatal Derby police shooting probe
- Published
The investigation into the death of a man who was shot dead by officers at a police station has so far involved 25 witnesses, an inquest has heard.
Police said armed officers were deployed to the station on Ascot Drive, Derby, on 7 October after a man was spotted with a knife in the car park.
Marius Ciolac, 35, from Osmaston Road, Derby, was pronounced dead in hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating Mr Ciolac's death.
Mr Ciolac, who lived less than 500m away from the station, ran a building and electrical company until it was dissolved in February.
The IOPC previously said a stun grenade, baton round and Taser had been used by officers to try to stop Mr Ciolac after reports that windows had been smashed and a man had been seen with a knife.
The provisional finding of a post-mortem examination was that Mr Ciolac, a Romanian national, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
'Large amount of CCTV'
An inquest into Mr Ciolac's death opened and adjourned at Derby Coroner's Court on Monday.
The inquest was told 11 police employees and up to 14 members of the public have been identified as witnesses.
Assistant coroner Sabyta Kaushal told the hearing - which was attended remotely by Mr Ciolac's brother and sister - that investigators will examine "a very large amount of CCTV footage" and carry out further ballistics tests on the fatal gunshot wound.
A future inquest, which was adjourned to a date to be fixed, will also examine the treatment Mr Ciolac received, she added.