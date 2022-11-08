Derbyshire firm's twin Covid and flu test kit gets green light
A firm has become among the first in the UK to be given the green light to sell a new Covid and flu combined test.
Derby-based SureScreen Diagnostics said it had passed the UK Health Security Agency's Coronavirus Test Device Approvals (CTDA) process.
It can now supply the products to settings such as hospitals and care homes.
David Campbell, a company director, said: "Our new tests are already being used successfully overseas."
'Key tool'
The new rapid lateral flow test, which detects both flu and Covid, analyses a shallow nasal sample which is collected by rotating a swab inside the nostril and then inserting it into a liquid.
Droplets of the liquid are then placed at the top of two formulated strips, placed side by side in a special dual test cassette.
This gives users a positive or negative result for both Covid and influenza A and B, the two main types of flu that affect humans, in 10 minutes.
SureScreen said it had already been supplying the tests to overseas markets and had trialled them with Guy's and St Thomas's NHS Foundation Trust in London.
Experts are warning flu and Covid could make it a hard winter in the UK.
"The Covid pandemic demonstrated that rapid testing is a key tool to control the spread of viruses."
"The Covid pandemic demonstrated that rapid testing is a key tool to control the spread of viruses."
