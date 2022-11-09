Cost of living: Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont plan school show
A pair of married comedians are to perform a one-off gig at a school to raise money for families struggling with soaring bills.
Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont will appear at Noel-Baker Academy in Derby on 5 December.
Money raised from the £25 ticket price will be used to help families from the school and another run by the same academy trust.
The couple have been married since 2015 and have regularly worked together.
Their collaborations include a TV mockumentary series called Meet The Richardsons in which they played exaggerated versions of themselves.
The school said it understood it was among a number of schools where the pair would be performing at their own expense over the winter.
Deputy head teacher Kate Richardson said: "We're delighted to be hosting this special comedy fundraiser in our theatre and so grateful to Lucy and Jon for giving up time in their busy schedules to help our struggling families.
"All the money raised will go directly to helping them through the winter as the cost of living continues to increase."
