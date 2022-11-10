Chesterfield's Crow Lane to be closed to traffic for good
- Published
A road in Chesterfield is to be permanently closed to vehicles to create a new walking and cycling route across the town.
Chesterfield Borough Council agreed to the closure of Crow Lane at a meeting on Wednesday.
The authority said it would provide a traffic-free route between the east side of the town and Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Work is due to start imminently with the road closing in the new year.
The borough council said the switch came after a public consultation found most of the 1,240 respondents were in favour.
A new cycle lane will be added to Chatsworth Road as part of the project, which has been awarded £1.68m in government funding.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.