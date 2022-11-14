Derby choir remembers 'forgotten Asian heroes'
A choir has commemorated soldiers, and highlighted the sacrifice of those from South Asia, who gave their lives during World War One and Two.
Surtal Arts Community Choir Group, which started during the pandemic to bring people together, performed at Normanton Park in Derby on Sunday.
The performance marked both Remembrance Sunday and the 75th anniversary of Indian and Pakistan independence.
Choir members described the performance as "very special".
The concert included reflective choral music arrangements in South Asian languages and English.
It took place as part of Derby Season of Light - a celebration of diversity and creativity in the city.
Performances honoured the lives of all soldiers who died during the two world wars and also those who lost their lives during the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.
Choir member Kamalika said: 'I am originally from Kolkata, India, where we have a tradition of choir singing during India Independence Day.
"So to be able to join a choir group in this country feels very special."
She said their performance on Remembrance Sunday was a unique way remembering "forgotten Asian heroes".
