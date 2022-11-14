Dozens of jobs saved at Ashbourne chicken factory
A factory that produces chicken food products will remain open after its owners agreed to downsize operations instead of closing the site.
Moy Park said it would reduce its workforce from about 860 to 175 at the facility in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.
It comes after the company reported a sharp drop in profits, which it blamed on rising costs.
The GMB union, which has been representing factory staff, said it was "excellent news".
In September Moy Park announced it would be closing the facility.
It has now decided to keep the site open with reduced staffing, and reshape operations to be a business-to-business supplier.
It said: "While the site will be downsized, 175 jobs will be saved as a result of this repositioning.
"This move will ensure we have a strong security of supply for future opportunities and provides contingency options.
"We are supporting the employees at the site and in our supply chain who have been impacted by the restructuring of the factory."
Mick Coppin from the GMB said staff at the factory were pleased with the outcome.
"I have to give credit where it's due - the business, they have reconsidered things, bought in experts and found a way with significant investment of actually keeping this site viable and therefore the long term, permanent jobs," he said.
Moy Park is one of Europe's largest poultry firms employing almost 10,000 people across its operations in Northern Ireland, England, France and the Netherlands.
In August it reported it made £30m on sales of £1.6bn compared to a 2020 profit of £76m on sales of £1.5bn.
