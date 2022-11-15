Replacement for axed Spondon Flyer to be discussed by Derby City Council
- Published
A new bus service to replace the axed Spondon Flyer could be launched, new documents reveal.
Derby City Council is planning to launch a "trial" service that would serve the Spondon district for at least three months, with councillors set to discuss the proposals at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
A similar line connecting Allestree and Darley Abbey could also be created.
Trentbarton permanently stopped running the Spondon Flyer in September.
More than 100 residents attended a meeting during the summer to express their concerns over the loss of the route, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report for the cabinet meeting said the proposed new services were designed "to connect parts of communities with no service to local amenities" rather than to Derby city centre, with £25,000 for the schemes coming from central government's local transport fund.
