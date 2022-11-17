Derbyshire MP calls for support over future of heritage site
- Published
An MP has called on the government to help to prevent a Derbyshire industrial site losing its world heritage status.
Derwent Valley Mills, a series of 18th and 19th century cotton mills, was given the Unesco rating in 2001.
Pauline Latham said the condition of Belper Mills, which is part of the site, had since deteriorated.
Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday she asked Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to pay "close attention" to the case.
During Prime Minister's Questions Ms Latham said Belper Mills had fallen into a state of disrepair.
'Rich tradition'
A museum in Grade I-listed Strutt's North Mill closed last month after council grants were withdrawn.
She said the community was "hugely worried" about the future of the site.
"It matters not just for my constituents but for the whole country because the mills are part of the Unesco World Heritage site in the UK.
"If appropriate redevelopment is not agreed soon the site risks losing its world heritage site status," she said.
She also invited Mr Raab to visit the site with her.
Dominic Raab, who was standing in for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, responded by agreeing to monitor the condition of Belper Mills.
He encouraged councils and planning applicants to work together to preserve the site's "proud and rich tradition".
