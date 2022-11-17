High Peak Trail: Bridge replaced after 2019 lorry crash
A 19th Century footbridge on Derbyshire's High Peak Trail has been replaced - three years after being badly damaged in a lorry crash.
Derbyshire County Council has installed a new permanent crossing at Longcliffe, replacing a temporary bridge put in place after the 2019 accident.
The authority said the height had been raised by about 5ft (1.5m) to reduce the risk of future crashes.
The trail is a 17.5-mile (28km) route popular with walkers and cyclists.
It runs between High Peak Junction near Cromford to Dowlow near Buxton.
Kewal Singh Athwal, the council's cabinet member for transport, said: "Due to the very serious damage caused by the HGV to the original bridge it was unfortunately beyond repair.
"However, we have positioned one of the original bridge girders alongside the new footbridge, for posterity and to remember the site's heritage.
"I'd like to thank everyone for their patience while the works were completed."
