East Midlands: Disruption as downpours cause localised flooding
A number of roads were closed after heavy rain caused localised flooding in the East Midlands.
Severe downpours were seen across the region causing disruption in rural areas.
In Leicestershire, the A46 was closed earlier near Six Hills while National Highways worked to clear flood water.
Flood warnings remain in place along the banks of the River Trent, River Soar and the River Erewash.
Police said the ford off the B5056 in Tissington, Derbyshire, is also closed due to flooding and drivers have been advised not to attempt to cross it after a Mercedes became stuck.
BBC East Midlands Today senior weather presenter, Anna Church said: "Low pressure that moved in from the Atlantic has been dominating our weather this week which is why we've had heavy rainfall and blustery winds.
"For much of the East Midlands the average monthly rainfall for November is between 60-70mm but parts of the region have already had 78mm, more than half of this has fallen over the last few days.
"The weather is remaining generally unsettled for the rest of the week with further rain or showers at times."
