Ripley fire: Homes evacuated after explosion at substation
- Published
Homes have been evacuated after an explosion and fire at an electricity substation.
Witnesses reported seeing a "bright flash" from the substation at the top of Hill Street, off Butterley Hill, in Ripley.
Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue and Western Power were called out at around 05:00 GMT.
A cordon has been put in place as crews attend the fire.
A small number of homes in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated and people living nearby are being advised to keep windows and doors closed.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.