Derbyshire: Female plasterer recognised for helping abuse victims
- Published
A female plasterer who redecorates the homes of domestic abuse survivors for free has more national awards.
Naima Ben-Moussa, originally from Buxton, won a Special Recognition and Plasterer of the Year Award in the On The Tools Awards.
Ms Ben-Moussa's Rebuilding Lives charity helps rebuild homes for survivors and trains women to become plasterers.
She said: "It's been a whirlwind to get here, I'm so proud of myself."
Ms Ben-Moussa, who began working as a plasterer three years ago, said she had been drawn towards helping abuse survivors after witnessing domestic violence as a child.
She said being fostered had "saved her life" and inspired her current career.
Ms Ben-Moussa said her foster dad had owned a textile mill and she had helped him renovate a number of properties he owned.
"Because of my own trauma that I've been through, it takes a little while for things like getting an award to sink in," she said.
"I've said that to become a plasterer after all the things that I've been through - I'm really proud of myself."
Last year, she set up a charity called Rebuilding Lives UK which works alongside organisations such as Women's Aid to help domestic abuse survivors renovate their homes, following violence.
She said the charity was all about "empowering women" who have suffered through trauma such as domestic abuse.
Ms Ben-Moussa said picking up a trowel and becoming a plasterer helped her with her own past trauma and through her charity work, she wants to make an impact on women who need help.
"I found such strength in the trade, being on site around other men I didn't feel intimidated because I had worked hard," she added.
"Our aim is to encourage others to train and get on the tools."
She said the charity was now being contacted by councils and agencies across the country for help.
The latest award follows another title Ms Ben-Moussa received back in May.
CEO of On The Tools, Lee Wilcox, said: "I'm thrilled that Naima has won.
"The plastering award is testament to her commitment to her craft, and the special recognition award applauds the charity work she does, and inspires others to do.
"Naima is not only a credit to the construction industry but the whole country."
