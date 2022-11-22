Derby city centre work 'will help walkers and cyclists'
Work is to be carried out on two streets in Derby to improve access between key parts of the city, the council has said.
Victoria Street and Albert Street will see wider footpaths, better cycleways and more cycle stands introduced.
The council said the work was taking place after it had about 350 - mainly positive - responses in a consultation.
The authority said the work would help improve access between St Peter's Quarter and the Cathedral Quarter.
'Travel options'
The authority also plans to introduce more greenery to the streets, with new planting areas and the removal of some street furniture.
The one-way system from the bus station to Wardwick, a temporary measure during the Covid-19 pandemic, will also be made permanent.
In addtion, work will take place on bus stops and streetlights.
Steve Hassall, cabinet member for regeneration, decarbonisation, strategic planning and transport, said: "This is just another step in our ongoing work to not only improve the look and feel of our city centre, but also provide improved travel options.
"Feedback from the people who use our city is a key part of the process and we're pleased with the number of positive responses to the proposals for Victoria and Albert Street.
"We're continuing to look at opportunities to deliver further improvements around the city."
The changes are set to be made by mid-2023.
They have been funded by the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities programme.
