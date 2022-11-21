Police appeal after offender absconds from Derbyshire jail
- Published
Police in Derbyshire are appealing for information after a man absconded from an open prison.
Dean Woods did not return to HMP Sudbury after being allowed out on day release on 19 November.
Derbyshire Police said the 40-year-old, who is said to have links to the Liverpool area, is currently serving a 12-year sentence for drugs offences.
He is described as being 5ft 11in, medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and having a Scouse accent.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.