FA Cup: 'I'd take Buxton win against Ipswich over an England triumph'
- Published
Fans of Buxton Football Club have said they would sooner see their team achieve a historic FA Cup win than England lift the World Cup.
The National League North side, based in Derbyshire, travels to Ipswich on Sunday after reaching the second round.
The team's supporters have become known for their quirky re-writes of well-known pop tunes to inspire their team.
Some fans said they would choose a place in the third round over an England World Cup triumph.
'Emotional'
It is the second year in succession Buxton have made it to this stage in the competition.
Fan Louis Gordon has rewritten the 1980s pop tune by Kelly Marie - Feels Like I'm in Love - with lyrics that apply to Buxton's triumphs and the town's allegedly sub-zero temperatures.
He said: "We did it for a bit of fun really.
"Because it was such a catchy tune, it just took off a bit, you know."
His efforts have proved popular on social media.
Fellow fan, butcher Geoff Mycock, said: "It's absolutely brilliant and it's brought a lot of people together."
Chris Hill, head of community engagement at the club, said he thought he would feel excited when the team ran out on Sunday.
He said: "I've been at this ground [Buxton's home ground at Silverlands] when there's been 40 people here and you think 'There could be houses built on it soon' and I've been to the back end of nowhere watching Buxton so I think I'll be emotional.
"I'm excited, you know - I'm really excited."
When asked if he would choose a win against League One side Ipswich over an England triumph in Qatar, he said the answer was "easy peasy".
"I've been a fan for 30 years," he said.
"We've been in the doldrums so just to be in that hat on Monday, alongside Man United and Man City, would be amazing.
"I'd take Buxton in the third round all day long."
