Mum fears for family living in mouldy Derby home
A mum-of-four says she fears for her family's health due to the "disgusting" state of her mouldy home.
Karen, from Derby, complained eight months ago about her house, which has black mould on the walls and ceiling in every upstairs room.
Puddles are also forming in a small living room area next to her patio door due to condensation.
Social housing firm Places For People admitted the property's current condition was not acceptable.
It said repairs had been booked in for September, but could not be carried out due to workers having "no access". They said a new date had been arranged in December.
Karen told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she made an initial complaint in March, but was advised by a housing inspector who visited that "all homes have this kind of thing" and that she should keep her windows open.
The 45-year-old said she was very worried about the effects of such mould, especially following the death two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale.
She said she had started getting sinus problems and unexplained rashes, and her children regularly suffered from fatigue and coughs and colds, which she was worried could be linked to the mould.
"I'm so sick of living with this, and in light of the little boy dying in Rochdale because of the same thing I'm actually scared for my children," she said.
"It is just disgusting to look at every day.
"If someone was looking to move in here, they wouldn't due to the state it is in. So why should I have to live in it like this?"
A spokesman for Places for People said it had "never disputed" the conditions were not acceptable, adding it agreed to carry out repairs "once we were able to diagnose the issue".
"It has taken longer than anyone would like to find a time suitable to complete the work for a number of reasons, and we're very sorry about that," the company added.
