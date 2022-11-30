Crane named Lifty McShifty is fixing Matlock's flood defences
A huge crane that is helping to restore flood protection to a Derbyshire town has been given a festive makeover.
The machinery, which was named Lifty McShifty following an online poll, has been in Matlock since August.
It is lifting bags of rocks and sheet piles into the River Derwent to plug a gap created when a flood wall collapsed earlier this year.
The crane has been decorated with Christmas lights and a winter scene has been set up around the bottom.
The Environment Agency, which conducted the poll asking residents to name the crane, said Lifty had been invited by the mayor of Matlock to join in with the town's festive celebrations.
The crane has been decorated with 656ft (200m) of fairy lights and a 20ft (6m) Christmas tree, while a light-up snowman and reindeer have been set up below it.
Naomi Doughty, project manager at the agency said: "After Christmas, the lights and decorations are being donated to Matlock Town Council for use at future community events."
The crane, that has been situated on the A6, is 72ft (22m) tall and has an 800 tonne maximum lifting potential.
The agency said it was assisting its contractor in carrying out the work to reinstate the flood defences.
It said the project - expected to cost between £3.5m and £5m - would reach its halfway stage this Christmas.
The agency is working in partnership with the local authorities to reinstate the river flood protection following the collapse of the wall in storms in February.
Ms Doughty said: "We are working closely with Historic England on the final placing of the sheet piles adjacent to Matlock Bridge due to the historic value of the bridge.
"Weather permitting, we will begin placing the remaining sheet piles from 6 December so we can complete the bridge tie-in before Christmas Day.
"This critical milestone in the construction programme will provide a stable retaining wall upon which the flood wall can then be built in the new year."
Lifty McShifty is expected to remain in place into the new year.
