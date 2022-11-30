Swadlincote: Opening of Cadley Park delayed by weather
- Published
The opening of a new park in a Derbyshire town has been pushed back by several months after work was held up by "unfavourable weather conditions".
Cadley Park had been due to open in Swadlincote in October but the district council said the facilities would not open until spring 2023 at the earliest.
The £1m park is being built on the former Cadley Hill Colliery site off William Nadin Way.
Once open it will include wildflower meadows, cycle tracks and footpaths.
A South Derbyshire District Council spokesperson told the Local Democracry Reporting Service: "The opening of Cadley Park, a new flagship urban park in Swadlincote, has unfortunately been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions during the year.
"This has not led to any extra costs for the project and we look forward to the park opening in spring 2023."
Work on the new facility started earlier this year.
Mining at Cadley Hill Colliery ceased in 1997.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.