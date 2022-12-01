Man, 19, guilty of posting far-right terror videos
A man has been found guilty of terrorism offences after uploading extreme right-wing videos to the internet.
Daniel Harris, 19, from Derbyshire, was arrested earlier this year following an investigation by the Counter Terror Policing East Midlands team.
At Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of six offences.
He is due to be sentenced on 16 January at the same court.
3D printer firearm
Harris, of no fixed abode, was convicted of five counts of publishing or causing another to publish a statement intending to/recklessly encouraging terrorism.
Derbyshire Police said this related to the creation and uploading of material to the internet between February 2021 and March 2022.
He was also found guilty of possessing an article for purposes of terrorism.
This was in connection with a 3D printer, which police said Harris tried to use to make parts of a firearm.
Det Insp Chris Brett said: "Due to his age and previous offending, we initially attempted to engage with Harris through the Prevent programme, but it soon became clear he was pretending to be deradicalized whilst encouraging terrorism online.
"The threat he caused meant we had to act in order to ensure the safety of the wider public.
"In a search of Harris's house, the rather chilling discovery of attempts to make component parts of a firearm printed from his 3D printer, showed a clear intent to create a deadly weapon."
