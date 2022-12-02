East Midlands Christmas postbox toppers on display
A flurry of postbox toppers have been delighting people across the East Midlands.
Passers-by who have spotted designs, including Santa stuck in a chimney and a gingerbread house, have shared their joy on social media.
One topper in a Derbyshire village, has been made by Woodville Whirlwinds Women's Institute.
Asha Louise Rankine said: "It makes my four-year-old son's morning when he sees it when we are walking to pre-school."
He put his letter to Santa in the postbox on Thursday.
Melanie Ann said a topper in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, with Santa's legs poking out of a chimney "brightened up my day".
"Brilliant postbox topper. Well done clever-clogs whoever created this," she said.
The "clever-clogs" was Steph Reston, 58, who is part of the Yarn Bombing Stapleford group.
She said it took her about a month to make and was one of her favourite creations so far.
"The actual boots, they are copied from a pattern for booties for a baby but I used double chunky to make the size for it," she said.
Ms Reston said her topper was one of a few that the group had made for the village this Christmas.
A gingerbread house - with solar lights - was made by the group's founder Sue Paterson.
A topper in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire, which also features lights, along with crochet mice, gifts and a Christmas tree, has been described as "wonderful" by an admirer on Facebook.
