Stephen Paylor: Man who killed friend with 'haymaker' punch jailed
A man who killed his friend with a "haymaker" punch has been jailed for four years.
Stephen Paylor, 48, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Richard Mee, who died on 29 October 2021.
Mr Mee, also 48, had been punched in the back of the head by Paylor two days earlier in Market Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, but remained on his feet.
Two hours later, he was taken to hospital and was found to have suffered a bleed on the brain.
Jurors convicted Paylor, of High Street, Heanor, after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court.
At a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Judge Shaun Smith KC told the court Paylor threw the punch which had "little or no immediate effect" on Mr Mee.
The pair then had a "mini-confrontation" following the strike.
'Heart of gold'
The trial had focused on if the punch caused the death of Mr Mee, or if his history of a broken neck and poor blood clotting meant the death would have happened anyway.
Two of the leading five neurologists in the UK both said they could not say if the punch caused the death, the judge said.
However, a radiologist gave evidence to suggest it did.
A victim impact statement read to the court on behalf of Mr Mee's sister Susan Watson said he was "always there" for his family.
The statement said he had a "heart of gold" and that he was "loving and caring".
Appearing by video link from HMP Nottingham, Paylor was jailed for four years, of which he will have to serve at least two thirds.
