Couple get married after meeting at Derby grief support group
- Published
A couple who met at a hospice grief support group after the death of their spouses have tied the knot following a whirlwind romance.
George Palmer, 86, and Ruth Vowles, 70, met at Derby-based Treetops Hospice's Tears for Laughter bereavement group.
The couple's friendship blossomed into romance after Mr Palmer lost his wife Liz and Mrs Vowles lost her husband Steve.
They celebrated with friends and family at a "beautiful" ceremony in Gibraltar.
'Hope'
Mr Palmer joined the group after his wife of 61 years died.
He also lost his son David shortly after her death.
The couple got engaged when Mr Palmer proposed in the gardens of the Palazzo Pfanner in Lucca, Italy earlier this year.
"The ceremony was just lovely," said Mrs Vowles. "We were outside, the weather was perfect - it was just what we wanted and very romantic.
"We enjoyed a wonderful wedding and a week-long holiday with our family and close friends.
"Everything has happened so fast. We were friends this time last year and it wasn't until February when we decided to give it a go. Life has completely changed for us."
Her previous husband of 46 years died at Royal Derby Hospital in 2020, having had two strokes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among other long-term illnesses.
Mr Palmer added: "Married life is good. We're going on fine and looking forward to our future together."
About 20 members of close family and friends, including a witness who they met at the Treetops Hospice group, attended the wedding at Gibraltar's Botanical Gardens in October.
The couple say the group, which they still attend and is the highlight of their week, has been a "lifeline".
Mrs Vowles added: "We both miss our partners tremendously but I don't think either of them would have wanted us to be on our own.
"You have to take risks in life. I could be poorly or George could and we could be in the same position in the few years. We had to take the risk and not miss out on this opportunity.
"We're very grateful to the hospice because we wouldn't have known one another otherwise, nor would we have met all the wonderful friends we've made at the group.
"Our story has given other people hope who have lost a loved one."
