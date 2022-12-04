Shirebrook: Elderly man attacked as money stolen in burglary
- Published
A "significant" amount of money was stolen by three men who entered a house in Derbyshire wielding a baton.
Detectives say they entered the home of a man in his 80s in Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook, at about 19:10 GMT on Saturday.
The three men, who were wearing all black, had their faces covered, the force said.
They were armed with a baton and assaulted the victim, who was not seriously injured.
Officers say they left in a Seat car that was captured on CCTV parked nearby.
Detectives are asking for anyone who recognises the vehicle or has any information to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.