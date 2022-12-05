A52: Appeal after man found dead on dual carriageway
- Published
Police have appealed for information after a man was found dead on a dual carriageway in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to the A52 near the Victoria Avenue slip road in Borrowash by a driver at about 23:10 GMT on Saturday.
The family of the man, who was in his late teens, has been informed.
The westbound side of road was closed for about six hours and police have appealed for information and dashcam footage.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.