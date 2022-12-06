Road closed as water main bursts in Derby
- Published
A road in Derby has been closed after a water main burst.
Derby City Council said Derby Road in Spondon had been closed between the Acorn Way junction and the Asda roundabout while repair work was carried out.
The authority said it was expected the road would be reopened to traffic later on Tuesday.
Engineers from Severn Trent Water are currently at the scene, the council said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.