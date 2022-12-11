Direct Matlock to Nottingham trains to return
Direct trains are due to resume between Matlock and Nottingham after being suspended due to cutbacks.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) suspended the service as part of cutbacks to 43 services in 2021.
Thousands of passengers signed a petition calling for the reinstatement earlier this year.
The service is planned to return on Sunday and will see six journeys each way reinstated between Matlock and Nottingham.
The extra services will call at all stations on the route including Spondon and Attenborough.
As a result EMR said it would reinstate hourly peak time services at those two stations.
Gary Parsons, who organised the petition in support of the service, has previously thanked members of the public for backing his plea.
"Everyone's voice really mattered and [we] got it back on line just with sheer determination," he said.
Will Rogers, managing director for EMR, said: "We understand the appetite for direct services between Matlock and Nottingham and appreciate how valuable they are for the communities and business on the route.
"That is why we are pleased to be able to offer this increase in services as part of our December timetable."
