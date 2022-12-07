Man in his 70s killed in hit-and-run crash in Langwith
A man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash, prompting a police appeal for dashcam footage.
Police said the man, in his 70s, was found with serious injuries at 04:45 GMT in Langwith, Derbyshire.
He was pronounced dead at the scene near the Gate Hotel in Main Road, close to the junction with Langwith Drive, and his family has been informed, police added.
Drivers with dashcam footage have been asked to contact the force.
Anyone with any information has also been encouraged to get in touch.
