Derbyshire bus route changed after windows smashed by vandals
- Published
Buses are being diverted around an area of Derbyshire after objects were thrown at vehicles.
Trentbarton said buses would no longer travel along Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston from 18:00 GMT daily.
It comes after several buses were targeted earlier in the week and taken off the road as a result.
The bus operator said the situation was being closely monitored, adding it was working with police and local councillors.
'Reckless acts'
Trentbarton suspended its services - between Tesco in Ilkeston and Church Street in Cotmanhay - for three hours on Monday night after vandals broke the windows on three of its buses.
It said no customers onboard were injured but the vehicles had been taken off the road for repairs.
"The reckless acts are dangerous and costly," a spokesperson said.
"Three buses were forced off the road due to the damage and people were put at risk."
The company said two of its buses were targeted again on Tuesday night, with stones being thrown at them.
The "spikes in antisocial behaviour" have caused the company to stop the two and Ilkeston flyer services from travelling along Cotmanhay Road during the evening.
Instead, buses will use Heanor Road and Church Street in both directions from 18:00.
Outside of these hours, the normal route including Cotmanhay Road will be used.
Derbyshire Police confirmed it received a report of youths throwing items at buses close to Granby Park Recreation Ground in Ilkeston shortly after 19:00 on Monday.
A force spokesperson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident, particularly those with private CCTV installed nearby or anyone driving in the area with dashcam installed."
