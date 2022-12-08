Football centre plan near Derby County training ground rejected
Plans for a football centre on the outskirts of Derby have been kicked out by councillors after a debate lasting less than five minutes.
The facility was planned for land at Hollies Farm in Morley Road, Oakwood, near Derby County's training ground.
But councillors gave the plans a red card at an Erewash Borough Council planning meeting on Wednesday.
Planners felt the location was wrong, with experts voicing concerns over road safety.
The proposed new facility would have included two indoor five-a-side football pitches and a full-size floodlit 3G pitch outdoors, along with a viewing area, cafe, kitchen, changing rooms, showers, offices and toilets.
Applicant, Porten Holdings Limited, said the site would specialise in hosting futsal tournaments, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The company said there was an increasing demand for football and particularly futsal facilities, alongside a shortage of full-size 3G pitches in Derby.
However, having reviewed the plans before the meeting, borough council planners said the impact on residents would be "unacceptable".
A report said: "Residents are accustomed to a quiet rural environment and the proposals would lead to increased noise through comings and goings, and from shouting associated with the use of the outdoor pitch."
Derbyshire County Council's highways team also said the scheme would introduce pedestrian movements on a road with a 60mph speed limit, with no footway and no street lighting "contrary to the best interests of highway safety".
Issues with access for coaches and other larger vehicles was also of concern, they said.
Following the short debate, councillors unanimously voted against the plans.
