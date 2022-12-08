Mikey Harrison: Man admits manslaughter of 11-year-old stepson
A man has admitted killing his 11-year-old stepson.
Mikey Harrison was found by emergency services injured in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, in Heanor on 18 June, and died later the day.
Michael Harrison pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, but denied murder and a separate count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
The 41-year-old, of Eaton Terrace in Nottingham, will go on trial next year.
