Derbyshire man builds Lego Lake District model
- Published
An artist who has made a 100 sq ft (9.2 sq m) model of the Lake District out of Lego is to put it together for the first time.
Jon Tordoff, from Derbyshire, said his model, which started as a replica of Buttermere, had nearly doubled in size since it was last displayed.
He began making it during the pandemic but carried on because he found it relaxing.
The model is due to go on show at Belper Library in the new year.
Mr Tordoff made the Lego structure in his cottage in Milford.
He swapped paint brushes for building blocks during the pandemic, setting out to recreate his favourite spot Buttermere.
"It's tranquil, unspoilt - there's only one road that takes you there - I love the towering fells, the woodland and waterfalls," he said.
Mr Tordoff said he had received a significant amount of praise for his work when the model went on display in a pub over Easter.
"Most people were amazed by it," he said.
"People said it's not Lego any more, it's a piece of art."
He said it had also inspired people who had never been to Buttermere before to visit.
Mr Tordoff said building it had become "a bit of an obsession" and so the model had expanded.
"What was down in the pub was a valley of the Lake District with Crummock Water and Buttermere on it.
"Now I've come over the Honister Pass, up Borrowdale and I've got Derwent Water heading towards Keswick now in the next valley," he said.
The model has been built across 60 boards that are positioned side-by-side.
Mr Tordoff has estimated he had used about 200,000 pieces of Lego on the model so far.
He said the size of it meant he had not yet seen the whole model together.
It will be displayed at the library on 6 and 7 January.
Mr Tordoff hoped visitors would recognise places in the Lake District that they had visited.
He plans to continue building the model to incorporate even more of the Lake District.
Isabel Graham, senior director head of marketing at The Lego Group said: "We love seeing Lego fans expressing their never-ending imagination and dedication to design something as impressive as this.
"It's wonderful to see Lego bricks being used to help celebrate nature and areas of outstanding beauty that are meaningful to them"
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.