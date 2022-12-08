Man found dead by firefighters called to Derbyshire blaze
A man was found dead by firefighters after they were called to a house fire.
Crews from Glossop and Hyde in Greater Manchester were sent to a property in Greenbank in Hadfield, Derbyshire, at about 17:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters discovered the man on entering the property. The fire was already out when crews arrived.
A joint police and fire investigation has determined the blaze was an accidental electrical fire.
The man has been identified and his family has been informed. A file is now being prepared for the coroner, the fire service added.
