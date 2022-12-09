Museum gets £71,000 grant for improvements

A Derby museum has received a £71,000 government grant to help it improve the visitor experience and increase awareness.Grade I listed Pickford's House, in Friar Gate, celebrates the life and times of Georgian architect Joseph Pickford. The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport is behind the grant, which totals £71,700.The government said the funding would "help the museum use virtual reality to bring the house to a wider audience".