Derby football fans in Qatar set for World Cup clash with France
Football fans who are in Qatar are gearing up for England's World Cup clash with France.
The Three Lions face Les Bleus in the quarter finals of the tournament on Saturday night.
Among the 69,000 fans expected at the Al Bayt Stadium will be Garford Beck and his son William.
Mr Beck, 60 and a Derby County fan, told the BBC he was optimistic their stay in Qatar will continue to the next round of the tournament.
He said they had been out in Qatar since before the World Cup started and had seen England progress through the group stages and the Round of 16.
"The excitement is really building now," he said.
"We've got the game against the French and we're really looking forward to it."
He added: "We're talking about what Gareth Southgate might do with his team selection and the threat the French may pose with certain players.
"I think the French will fear us.
"And we're making tentative plans to stay out here in the event that England win on Saturday evening."
Mr Beck said he and his family were enjoying being out in Qatar and were staying in a hotel with lots of other countries' fans.
"We're having a lovely time," he said.
"We're in a complex not too far from the Khalifa Stadium and our neighbours are Moroccan, Brazilian and Argentinian.
"Everyone's getting on and sharing things and having time around the pool together.
"The atmosphere is a bit different and some may argue it's a bit better because of the lack of alcohol.
"Everyone's having a great time."
