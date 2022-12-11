Woman arrested after man's body found in alley
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a Derbyshire alley.
Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Butt Hill in Whitwell at 06:00 GMT on Saturday after receiving reports a body had been found.
The man, who has not yet been named by police, was later pronounced dead by East Midlands Ambulance Service.
A 28-year-old woman remains in custody for questioning, a force statement said.
