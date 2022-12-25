Masterchef The Professionals winner's mum cooks Christmas lunch
The winner of TV cooking contest MasterChef: The Professionals has said she likes to take a backseat in the kitchen on Christmas Day.
Nikita Pathakji, from Derby, was crowned series champion earlier this month after impressing judges over six weeks of intense cooking challenges.
She said she would be spending Christmas with her mum Rima, step-dad and sister at their home in London.
"My mum always does Christmas and I'm happy she takes charge," she said.
"I cook enough. She can definitely do Christmas Day."
Ms Pathakji, 25, described her family Christmas as "pretty traditional".
"Just wake up, share presents and then it's cooking and drinking," she said.
"Usually we start with salmon gravadlax and chicken liver parfait for breakfast, at around 11:00 GMT.
"It's quite chilled out. We try to get everything done the day before, as far as possible.
"We'll do a turkey and it will be lovely.
"We do all of the trimmings that you can imagine: the classics - roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts with chestnut and bacon and my mum's Yorkshire puddings are amazing.
"I know it's not classic to have them with a bird - but, for us, for Christmas dinner, you have to have Yorkshire puddings."
During the course of the competition, Ms Pathakji won praise from the judges for her creative Asian-influenced dishes - inspired by travelling she has done - but she said the family's festive cooking is rooted firmly in British classics.
"Why would you mess with Christmas dinner?" she said. "It's perfect as it is."
However, she said she was conscious that during the cost of living crisis, families may wish to cut back on some of the excesses of the day.
"The main part of Christmas dinner isn't actually the main protein - in my view, it's the trimmings," she said.
"I think you can make a really special Christmas dinner just with those and save money too."
She said she was fortunate because the restaurant she works for closes for Christmas, meaning she can spend time with her family.
"We go all out for Christmas," she said. "My family love it. The whole house is completely decked out with Christmas decorations.
"There's a beautiful tree. We have reindeers out front and a snowman hanging from the roof."
She also plans to meet with her dad, Sona, who is a retired Rolls-Royce worker, over the festive season.
She added her family were "so, so proud" of her win.
"It's the biggest thing I've ever done," she said.
