Derby Santa Run: Hundreds of festive runners race through park
- Published
Hundreds of people donned Santa Claus suits and white beards for an annual running event.
The Derby Santa Run was held at Markeaton Park on Sunday.
Runners took on a 5km (3.1miles) or 2.5km (1.55miles) route around the Derby park as part of the festive charity race.
Participants raised money for Rainbows Hospice, Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity and Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity.
Rainbows said money raised could fund play sessions for children or young people or help fund a memory making session with a family.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "Almost 700 runners and 41 dogs dressed as Santa Paws took on the Derby Santa Run for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.
"The army of Santas braved the cold weather to take on a 2.5km or 5km route raising around £3,000 for Rainbows."
