Kinder Scout: Snow blast prompts Peak District ski fun
- Published
A former ski instructor made the most of the wintry weather by taking on a hill in the highest part of the Peak District.
Jack Mecklenburgh, from New Mills in Derbyshire, took a pair of old skis along while hiking Kinder Scout with his girlfriend and friend on Sunday.
Mr Mecklenburgh, who previously worked as a ski instructor in Canada, described the experience as "pretty sketchy".
The 33-year-old also warned against novices attempting to do the same.
Meanwhile a photographer who has visited Kinder Scout more than 30 times has been describing how an unexpected blast of snow and ice gave it an "other wordly" feel.
Rory Greenfield, from Marple in Stockport, said he had set off before sunrise on Saturday to get some new shots.
He told the BBC no snow had been forecast but its sudden arrival had been a "welcome surprise".
"It felt other worldly near the summit," he said.
"As an amateur photographer I was delighted to capture these images with limited light and visibility."
Elsewhere in the Peak District, Brittany Jane Mee captured some more shots of the snowy landscape.
Ms Mee, who took her dog along for the walk on Sunday, described the scenes as "stunning".
BBC Weather is forecasting further wintry showers in the Peak District later in the week.
Snow has caused disruption in other parts of the country over recent days, including flight cancellations at several airports.
