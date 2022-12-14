Council agrees to sell Tapton House to developers
- Published
A council has agreed to sell an 18th century Derbyshire mansion to developers.
Councillors said the decision to sell Tapton House, in Brimington, will help preserve and protect the historic building.
The deal will see the property converted to residential accommodation but with the surrounding parkland kept open to the public.
Chesterfield Borough Council has not yet revealed the value of the deal.
The BBC has asked it to confirm the sum.
Tapton House was once home to railway pioneer George Stephenson and served as a school then a college until it was vacated in 2018.
If contracts are exchanged developers, Stone Castle Enterprises Ltd will acquire the property on a 999-year ground lease and refurbish the building.
The council said it assessed 17 bids for the 1794-built property before choosing Stone Castle.
Campaign group the Friends of Tapton House collected a 2,800-name petition urging the council not to sell but also submitted an unsuccessful bid for it, with proposals for its use including a cafe, heritage centre and forest school.
'Most credible'
Dean Collins, the council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We set out to find a new owner with the necessary expertise and financial ability to restore and refurbish Tapton House and safeguard its long-term future.
"The offer put forward by the preferred bidder represents the most credible, sympathetic and financially viable option to restore and safeguard the building for generations to come.
"The developers have made a commitment to work closely with the council, the Friends of Tapton House and the wider community, as their plans progress."
Stone Castle said it would work with the council and community on its scheme, which will be subject to a later planning application.
It wants to convert the main house into 15 apartments, with three houses and two bungalows built in place of annexe buildings.
A company spokesman said: "We understand the significance of Tapton House to the local community and as such our proposals include maintaining the current levels of public access to the grounds around the building and exploring the viability of developing part of the building to showcase Tapton House's rich heritage."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.