Toby Ridley: Man whose death prompted murder inquiry named
A man who was found dead in an alley, prompting a murder investigation, has been named.
Derbyshire Police said officers found Toby Ridley, 26, seriously injured in an alley between Station Road and Butt Hill in Whitwell at about 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Ridley, who was local to the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old woman, who was detained on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.
Detectives are continuing to investigate Mr Ridley's death. They believe it was an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public.
The force said his family was being supported by specially-trained officers.
Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who might have seen Mr Ridley during Friday night or the early hours of Saturday morning.
They are also appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area between midnight and 06:30 on Saturday.
