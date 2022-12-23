Derby puppy that survived parvovirus home for Christmas
A puppy that nearly died after contracting a virus will be spending his first Christmas with his family at home.
Ralph the cavapoo was just over eight weeks old when he was taken to Scarsdale Vets in Derby with diarrhoea and unusual behaviour.
He was quickly diagnosed with having parvovirus and was "very touch and go".
His owner Rebecca Dean said having their "little fighter" home would make it a good Christmas.
Mrs Dean, 29, said they had only had Ralph - a cavalier King Charles spaniel/poodle cross - for 24 hours before taking him to the vets on 25 September.
She said: "We noticed that he had constant diarrhoea and sickness, not eating and just not being a puppy.
"He started collapsing next to his water bowl."
Seamus O'Cathail was one of the vets that treated Ralph.
He said: "It was very quickly identified that he was infected with parvovirus.
"Parvovirus is an intestinal virus - it attacks the small intestines of a dog. Typically it affects young dogs, puppies would be most at risk.
"They can die very quickly from an infection if they're not properly treated."
Ralph spent about 10 days in intensive care and was very close to developing sepsis.
Mr O'Cathail added: "For a lot of that time he was very touch and go."
Mrs Dean said it was "quite scary" for her family and she had to explain to her children that Ralph might not be coming home.
However, after a long stay at the vets, Ralph did get better.
Mrs Dean said having him at home this Christmas would be special.
"He's our little fighter. He's got plenty of Christmas presents - he is a very spoilt little doggie.
"It's going to be a very good Christmas," she added.
