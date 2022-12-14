Cash machine raider absconds from Derbyshire open prison
A convicted burglar who used gas canisters to break in to cash machines has absconded from prison.
Police said Alfie Adams, 44, did not return to HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire after a period of temporary release on Tuesday.
He was jailed for 12 years at Leicester Crown Court in 2018 after he and two co-defendants targeted 23 cash machines over a three-month period.
People have been advised not to approach him but to call the police.
Adams, originally from Wigan, is described as about 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his cheek and tattoos on his arms.
He has links to Warrington, Stoke-on-Trent, Leicestershire, Newark and Essex, and it is believed he may also have links to the travelling community, Derbyshire Police said.
Adams and two other men admitted targeting cash machines in Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Leicestershire, Monmouthshire and Northamptonshire between August and November 2017.
Leicester Crown Court heard the attacks shook the houses of nearby residents and caused £800,000 of damage to businesses.
