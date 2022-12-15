Police investigation after man's body found in Barrow-upon-Trent
A police investigation has begun after the body of a man was found in a Derbyshire village.
Emergency services were called to Sinfin Lane, in Barrow-upon-Trent, to concerns for a man just after 12:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police said the man was pronounced dead by the ambulance service, adding inquiries are ongoing.
Many roads have been closed while officers investigate and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
Barrow Lane is closed at the junction of Lowes Lane, Swarkestone Road is shut at the junction of Twyford Road and Sinfin Lane is closed at the junction of Deep Dale Lane.
Twyford Road and Brookfield are also both closed, police added.
Several police cars, forensic teams and ambulances have been at the scene along with the air ambulance.
